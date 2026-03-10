NTPC Green Energy commissions additional 91.6 MW solar capacity at Andhra Pradesh

NTPC Green Energy announced that the second part capacity of 91.6 MW out of 250 MW Solar PV Project located in Andhra Pradesh of Ayana Kadapa Renewable Power, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of its joint venture ONGC NTPC Green , is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 27 February 2026. The commercial operation of first part capacity of 158.4 MW was declared on 20 February 2026.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group is 9201.08 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group has increase to 9292.68 MW.

