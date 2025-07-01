Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy commissions further 64.7 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project

NTPC Green Energy commissions further 64.7 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, third part capacity of 64.7 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy in Gujarat under CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 30 June 2025.

The first part capacity of 110.25 MW and second part capacity of 146.7 MW of aforesaid Solar PV Project has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 06 June 2025 and 28 June 2025 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NTPC Green declares commercial operation of additional 32.8 MW at Khavda Solar Energy Project

NTPC Green declares commercial operation of additional 32.8 MW at Khavda Solar Energy Project

Barometers trade range bound; European mrkt lower

Barometers trade range bound; European mrkt lower

Hind Rectifiers secures orders worth Rs 284 cr in June 2025

Hind Rectifiers secures orders worth Rs 284 cr in June 2025

SPML Infra to delist from Calcutta Stock Exchange

SPML Infra to delist from Calcutta Stock Exchange

BSE SME Abram Food recovers after weak debut

BSE SME Abram Food recovers after weak debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon