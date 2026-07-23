NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.72% to Rs 1106.86 crore

Net profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 38.26% to Rs 304.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 220.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.72% to Rs 1106.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 680.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1106.86680.2189.3388.73711.03500.43368.32277.10304.84220.48

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