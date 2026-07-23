Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.26% in the June 2026 quarter

NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Sales rise 62.72% to Rs 1106.86 crore

Net profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 38.26% to Rs 304.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 220.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.72% to Rs 1106.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 680.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1106.86680.21 63 OPM %89.3388.73 -PBDT711.03500.43 42 PBT368.32277.10 33 NP304.84220.48 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Renewable Technologies slips after Q1 PAT falls 26% QoQ to Rs 116 crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies slips after Q1 PAT falls 26% QoQ to Rs 116 crore

India stays resilient despite global uncertainties, says RBI July Bulletin

India stays resilient despite global uncertainties, says RBI July Bulletin

Rupee trends lower, driven by surging global crude oil prices and a stronger dollar index

Rupee trends lower, driven by surging global crude oil prices and a stronger dollar index

Shoppper Stop gains after Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 14 cr

Shoppper Stop gains after Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 14 cr

NSE Indices introduces 32% sponsor-level cap for Nifty REITs & Realty index

NSE Indices introduces 32% sponsor-level cap for Nifty REITs & Realty index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Close Q1 Results TodayBandhan Bank Share CrashSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026CJP Protest UpdatesPM Modi on Neet Paper LeakTechnology NewsPersonal Finance