NTPC Green Energy jumps after Q1 PAT rises 38% YoY

NTPC Green Energy rose 5.82% to Rs 96.61 after reporting strong Q1 FY27 earnings.

The company's consolidated profit after tax increased 38.3% YoY and 54.6% QoQ to Rs 304.84 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations increased 62.7% YoY and 21.3% QoQ to Rs 1,106.86 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 368.32 crore in Q1 FY27, up 32.9% YoY and 48.9% QoQ.

Operating EBITDA rose 64% YoY to Rs 989 crore, while the operating EBITDA margin remained stable at 89%. Basal Operating EBITDA, which includes the company's proportionate share of EBITDA from joint ventures, increased to Rs 1,204 crore from Rs 741 crore a year earlier.

Finance costs rose 67.0% YoY to Rs 321.51 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 53.4% YoY to Rs 342.71 crore. Employee benefits expense rose 87.0% YoY to Rs 23.17 crore, while other expenses increased 47.8% YoY to Rs 94.98 crore.

Operationally, the company expanded its renewable energy capacity to 10,671 MW as of 30 June 2026, up 1.6x YoY. The portfolio comprised 9,891 MW of solar capacity and 780 MW of wind capacity. The company commissioned 595 MW of new capacity during the quarter. Renewable power generation increased 65% YoY to 5,753 million units (MU), driven by capacity additions over the past year and new commissioning during the quarter. Solar generation rose 66.8% YoY to 5,126 MU, while wind generation increased 51.4% YoY to 627 MU.

The company said its total renewable energy portfolio stood at 30,413 MW, comprising 10,671 MW of operational capacity, 16,318 MW of contracted and awarded projects, and 3,424 MW of projects under development. During the quarter, it secured a 250 MW solar project with battery energy storage on defence land in Uttar Pradesh, while its subsidiary Ayana Renewable Power won a 193 MW wind project under an Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) tender.

Separately, the board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary or special purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop renewable energy projects for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. The SPV will facilitate captive and group captive project structures, subject to regulatory approvals.

The board also granted in-principle approval to invest up to Rs 28.78 lakh in AP NGEL Harit Amrit Limited, the company's 50:50 joint venture with the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh, through the subscription of 2,87,755 equity shares, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.

NTPC Green Energy remains India's largest renewable energy public sector enterprise (excluding hydro), with 35 operating solar projects, six operating wind projects and 28 offtakers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News