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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 85.6, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 8.14% in NIFTY and a 4.85% lost in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 85.6, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23269.55. The Sensex is at 74441.9, up 0.59%.NTPC Green Energy Ltd has lost around 7.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37147.95, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.61 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 182.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST