NTPC Green Energy Ltd soars 0.23%, gains for fifth straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.64, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.9% jump in NIFTY and a 6.19% jump in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.64, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23172.65. The Sensex is at 73965.07, down 1.15%. NTPC Green Energy Ltd has gained around 4.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37759.75, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 203 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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