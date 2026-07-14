NTPC Green Energy Ltd spurts 0.2%, up for five straight sessions

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 94.74, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% gain in NIFTY and a 8.07% gain in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.74, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24079.15. The Sensex is at 77139.4, down 0.61%. NTPC Green Energy Ltd has dropped around 4.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39220.35, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 197.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.