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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy Q4 PAT slides 15% YoY to Rs 197 cr

NTPC Green Energy Q4 PAT slides 15% YoY to Rs 197 cr

Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy reported a 15.5% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 197.05 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 233.22 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations jumped 46.7% YoY to Rs 912.63 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 622.27 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 60.4% YoY to Rs 713.19 crore in Q4 FY26, against Rs 444.63 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs stood at Rs 257.45 crore (up 45.6% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 29.17 crore (up 98.9% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 247.26 crore in Q4 FY26, down 19.5% YoY from Rs 307.02 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 9.9% to Rs 522.60 crore on a 29.4% rise in revenue to Rs 2,858.42 crore in FY26 over FY25.

The board also approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore during FY27 through secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bonds in one or more tranches. In another strategic move, the company approved the incorporation of a joint venture with CtrlS Datacenters Ltd for the development of renewable energy projects, subject to regulatory approvals.

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NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy shed 0.95% to settle at Rs 104.40 on 22 May 2026.

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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