NTPC Ltd spurts 0.88%, gains for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 382, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.19% jump in NIFTY and a 15.13% jump in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 382, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24014.3. The Sensex is at 77383.53, up 0.98%. NTPC Ltd has gained around 0.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36768.25, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 154.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 382.55, up 0.66% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 6.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.19% jump in NIFTY and a 15.13% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.