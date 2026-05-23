Saturday, May 23, 2026 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Q4 PAT jumps 34% YoY to Rs 10,615 cr

NTPC Q4 PAT jumps 34% YoY to Rs 10,615 cr

Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

NTPC reported a 34.42% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,614.95 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations was marginally lower by 0.29% YoY to Rs 49,687.77 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

The revenue from power generation activity stood at Rs 48,548.49 crore in Q4 FY26, down 1.63% YoY. During the period under review, the company recorded Rs 4,704.92 crore as other income, up 6.18% YoY.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances surged 211.16% YoY to Rs 17,428.49 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by regulatory deferral account movements, tariff true-up adjustments, and accounting-related income recognition under CERC regulations.

 

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 35% (Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.

Shares of NTPC shed 0.13% to settle at Rs 388.45 on 22 May 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Divis Lab Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 30/share

Divis Lab Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 30/share

NTPC Green Energy Q4 PAT slides 15% YoY to Rs 197 cr

NTPC Green Energy Q4 PAT slides 15% YoY to Rs 197 cr

Milestone Global consolidated net profit rises 416.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Milestone Global consolidated net profit rises 416.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance