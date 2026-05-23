NTPC Q4 PAT jumps 34% YoY to Rs 10,615 cr
NTPC reported a 34.42% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,614.95 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations was marginally lower by 0.29% YoY to Rs 49,687.77 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.The revenue from power generation activity stood at Rs 48,548.49 crore in Q4 FY26, down 1.63% YoY. During the period under review, the company recorded Rs 4,704.92 crore as other income, up 6.18% YoY.
Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances surged 211.16% YoY to Rs 17,428.49 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by regulatory deferral account movements, tariff true-up adjustments, and accounting-related income recognition under CERC regulations.
Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 35% (Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.
NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.
Shares of NTPC shed 0.13% to settle at Rs 388.45 on 22 May 2026.
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First Published: May 23 2026 | 4:31 PM IST