NTPC receives ESG ratings upgrade from MSCI ESG Ratings

MSCI ESG Ratings has upgraded NTPC's ESG rating from B to BB, effective from 23 March 2026. This represents a significant improvement and the company's second ESG rating upgrade within this Financial Year. This rating upgrade reflects NTPC's strengthened commitment and enhanced performance in sustainability, governance, and climate responsibility. It underscores the company's ongoing transition towards a cleaner energy portfolio and stronger ESG framework embedded at the management and Board levels.

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