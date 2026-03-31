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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Renewable Energy executes green ammonia agreement with SECI

NTPC Renewable Energy executes green ammonia agreement with SECI

Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), has executed a Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement (GAPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on 30 March 2026 for supply of Green Ammonia under the SIGHT Scheme of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Government of India.

The agreement entails the supply of 70,000 MTPA of Green Ammonia by NTPC REL to M/s Krishna Phoschem, located at Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh for which SECI is the intermediary procurer. The execution of this agreement marks a significant milestone in NGEL's Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia portfolio and reinforces its commitment towards India's decarbonization goals.

 

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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