NTPC Renewable Energy to develop 250 MW solar project with BESS in Uttar Pradesh
NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, shall be developing a 250 MW Solar Power Project integrated with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on vacant defence land at Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.
The power generated from the project shall be utilised by various defence establishments across Uttar Pradesh.
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:16 AM IST