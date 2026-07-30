Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 32.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.35% to Rs 210.43 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 32.19% to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.35% to Rs 210.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.210.43217.723.7815.6125.4251.7020.2848.3023.8735.20

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