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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 46.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 46.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales decline 1.83% to Rs 224.77 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 46.66% to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 224.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.38% to Rs 116.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 163.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 876.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 832.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales224.77228.96 -2 876.03832.25 5 OPM %15.5532.54 -14.3320.23 - PBDT49.5490.95 -46 188.32233.86 -19 PBT44.6187.54 -49 171.83219.05 -22 NP34.5564.77 -47 116.74163.00 -28

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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