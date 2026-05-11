Numaligarh Refinery consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 7142.02 crore

Net profit of Numaligarh Refinery rose 73.81% to Rs 1069.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 615.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 7142.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6927.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.45% to Rs 3064.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1609.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 26392.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25146.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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