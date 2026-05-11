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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Numaligarh Refinery consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Numaligarh Refinery consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 7142.02 crore

Net profit of Numaligarh Refinery rose 73.81% to Rs 1069.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 615.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 7142.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6927.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.45% to Rs 3064.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1609.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 26392.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25146.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7142.026927.34 3 26392.7525146.68 5 OPM %19.9312.85 -16.3510.07 - PBDT1549.19992.69 56 4528.482747.95 65 PBT1466.43858.89 71 4084.082216.67 84 NP1069.60615.37 74 3064.631609.16 90

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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