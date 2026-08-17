Numaligarh Refinery standalone net profit rises 167.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.63% to Rs 9147.62 crore

Net profit of Numaligarh Refinery rose 167.33% to Rs 1305.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 488.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.63% to Rs 9147.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6281.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9147.626281.2619.1911.751836.96781.731754.60653.191305.18488.23

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