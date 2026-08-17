Numaligarh Refinery standalone net profit rises 167.33% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 45.63% to Rs 9147.62 croreNet profit of Numaligarh Refinery rose 167.33% to Rs 1305.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 488.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.63% to Rs 9147.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6281.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9147.626281.26 46 OPM %19.1911.75 -PBDT1836.96781.73 135 PBT1754.60653.19 169 NP1305.18488.23 167
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST