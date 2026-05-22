Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 54.00% to Rs 57.32 croreNet profit of Nupur Recyclers rose 34.47% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.00% to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.59% to Rs 14.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.40% to Rs 215.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.3237.22 54 215.94158.31 36 OPM %6.425.37 -7.919.87 - PBDT5.873.54 66 25.2622.95 10 PBT4.283.03 41 21.6121.33 1 NP2.772.06 34 14.2214.45 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST