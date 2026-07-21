Nureca consolidated net profit rises 279.01% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.02% to Rs 40.34 croreNet profit of Nureca rose 279.01% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 40.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.3434.18 18 OPM %8.48-1.64 -PBDT5.041.76 186 PBT4.431.23 260 NP3.070.81 279
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST