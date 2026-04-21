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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nurture Well Industries CFO Anil Kumar resigns

Nurture Well Industries CFO Anil Kumar resigns

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Nurture Well Industries announced the resignation of Anil Kumar from the position of chief financial officer (CFO), effective close of business hours on 20 April 2026, due to preoccupation.

The company said it has appointed Sheetal Soni as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 21 April 2026, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Sheetal Soni is a finance and accounts professional with over 10 years of experience in accounts, finance, taxation (direct & indirect), and auditing. She holds a B.Com degree and has completed CA Inter. She has been associated with Nurture Well Foods for the past 2 years and, effective 08 January 2026, also serves as CFO of a subsidiary of the company.

 

Nurture Well Industries is engaged in the business of trading food products.

The company reported an 88.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.05 crore on a 45.7% rise in net sales to Rs 289.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Nurture Well Industries fell 2.31% to close at Rs 35.60 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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