Nurture Well Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 38.85% to Rs 152.74 crore

Net profit of Nurture Well Industries declined 45.81% to Rs 10.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.85% to Rs 152.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 249.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.152.74249.7810.8610.2115.8426.3614.9925.6110.6719.69

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