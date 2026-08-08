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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nutech Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nutech Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 41.80% to Rs 10.72 crore

Net Loss of Nutech Global reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.80% to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.727.56 42 OPM %2.243.84 -PBDT-0.04-0.07 43 PBT-0.10-0.14 29 NP-0.10-0.14 29

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST