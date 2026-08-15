Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nutricircle standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Nutricircle standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Sales rise 151.14% to Rs 5.50 crore

Net profit of Nutricircle rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 151.14% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.502.19 151 OPM %0.731.37 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.03 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Auro Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Auro Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 48.63% in the June 2026 quarter

BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 48.63% in the June 2026 quarter

SEBI proposes Credit Risk-o-Meter for debt securities to make credit risk easier to assess

SEBI proposes Credit Risk-o-Meter for debt securities to make credit risk easier to assess

White Organic Agro standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

White Organic Agro standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST