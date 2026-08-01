Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit rises 12.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.65% to Rs 328.54 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Clearing Services rose 12.94% to Rs 173.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 153.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 328.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 330.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.328.54330.6983.9291.49234.09207.14232.54206.09173.61153.72

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