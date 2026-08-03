Monday, August 03, 2026 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBank Holiday in August 2026Stocks to Watch TodayMuthoot Finance Q1 resultIndia-China border tradeGST collections in JulyDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 94.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 94.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 66.14% to Rs 269.31 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Finance rose 94.27% to Rs 48.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.14% to Rs 269.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 162.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales269.31162.10 66 OPM %73.3167.32 -PBDT64.6233.33 94 PBT64.6033.31 94 NP48.1424.78 94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Mapro Industries standalone net profit rises 136.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Mapro Industries standalone net profit rises 136.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 31.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 31.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 23.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 23.03% in the June 2026 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 6.05% in the June 2026 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 6.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST