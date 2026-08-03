Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 17.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 571.59 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 17.98% to Rs 77.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 571.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 452.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.571.59452.3238.5737.06116.5898.81103.4587.8277.1865.42

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