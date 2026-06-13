Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 40.48% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.36% to Rs 584.99 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 40.48% to Rs 93.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.36% to Rs 584.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 482.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.02% to Rs 298.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.39% to Rs 2060.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1683.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales584.99482.03 21 2060.721683.70 22 OPM %38.4636.02 -37.5935.07 - PBDT138.25100.27 38 447.34295.47 51 PBT126.4589.69 41 401.14255.55 57 NP93.8766.82 40 298.93190.38 57
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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST