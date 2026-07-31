Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.59% to Rs 1376.22 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 15.85% to Rs 305.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 263.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 1376.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1122.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1376.221122.6552.6254.48437.44374.99410.52350.72305.79263.96

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