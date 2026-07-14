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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvoco Vistas Corp spurts after recording highest ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 572 crore

Nuvoco Vistas Corp spurts after recording highest ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 572 crore

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation jumped 8.11% to Rs 341.30 after the company reported 20% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.76 crore on an 8.9% rise in revenue to Rs 3,128.71 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The company achieved cement sales volume of 5.3 MMT in Q1FY27, registering a 5% YoY growth.

Total operating expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 2,560.47 crore, up 8.8% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 2.3% YoY) and higher freight charges (up 6.7% YoY). Interest payments for June 2026 quarter added up to Rs 70.28 crore, down 40% YoY.

 

The company has reported a growth of 7% YoY in EBITDA to Rs 572 crore in Q1 FY27, achieving the highest ever EBITDA for a first quarter in the company's history.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 276.02 crore, up by 36.9% from Rs 201.60 crore in Q1 FY26.

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The company said that it has made significant strides in project execution as it inaugurated 2 MMTPA of Grinding capacity at Limla Cement Plant, Surat, one of the Vadraj Cement Plant facilities, ahead of schedule. This would mark a significant expansion in Western India and would release much-needed capacity at Rajasthan plants for the Northern market.

The progress on project operations at Kutch also remains on track for operationalisation in phases starting from Q3 FY27.

Moreover, the work has commenced on a bulk cement terminal at Viramgam, Sachana, Gujarat, which will be equipped with a dedicated railway siding. This facility is targeted for operationalisation by Q2 FY28 and will serve as a strategic distribution hub to deepen Nuvoco's presence and expand its reach across the Gujarat market.

Alongside these initiatives, the Company's capacity expansion programme is progressing as planned and will increase Nuvoco's total cement capacity to 35 MMTPA by FY28.

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, said: We have had a strong start to the year, delivering higher business performance despite macro headwinds particularly emanating from geopolitical tensions.

The geopolitical uncertainty that has persisted over recent quarters has tested supply chains and cost structures across the industry. Our teams have managed this well, maintaining strong cost discipline while preserving operational performance.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is the fifth largest cement manufacturer in India with a total installed capacity of 31 MTPA on consolidated basis. The company operates 58 ready-mix concrete plants across India. The company has integrated cement plants, grinding units and a ready-mix concrete and modern building materials (MBM) business.

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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