Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit declines 15.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 3306.75 croreNet profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declined 15.00% to Rs 140.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 3306.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3042.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1545.38% to Rs 359.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 11338.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10356.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3306.753042.25 9 11338.2910356.67 9 OPM %17.7718.13 -16.3813.25 - PBDT509.24443.41 15 1482.63895.02 66 PBT281.33223.77 26 598.6526.51 2158 NP140.71165.54 -15 359.3521.84 1545
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST