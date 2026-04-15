Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit declines 15.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 3306.75 crore

Net profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declined 15.00% to Rs 140.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 3306.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3042.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1545.38% to Rs 359.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 11338.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10356.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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