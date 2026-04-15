Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit declines 15.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit declines 15.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 3306.75 crore

Net profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declined 15.00% to Rs 140.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 3306.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3042.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1545.38% to Rs 359.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 11338.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10356.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3306.753042.25 9 11338.2910356.67 9 OPM %17.7718.13 -16.3813.25 - PBDT509.24443.41 15 1482.63895.02 66 PBT281.33223.77 26 598.6526.51 2158 NP140.71165.54 -15 359.3521.84 1545

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 38.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 38.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 125.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 125.75% in the March 2026 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 61.94% in the March 2026 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 61.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Kapil Raj Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kapil Raj Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ4 Results TodayWipro Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather UpdateCBSE Result 2026 on DigilockerFixed Deposit Rate for Senior CitizenPersonal Finance