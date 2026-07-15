Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SignatureGlobal India Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2026.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2026.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd soared 14.20% to Rs 390 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69554 shares in the past one month.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd surged 8.17% to Rs 889.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26090 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd spiked 7.90% to Rs 10.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 305.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 146.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd spurt 6.82% to Rs 3515.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73593 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18068 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd exploded 6.41% to Rs 1298.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

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