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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvoco Vistas flags off Limla Cement Plant in Surat

Nuvoco Vistas flags off Limla Cement Plant in Surat

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation said that the Limla Cement Plant in Surat, Gujarat, has been commissioned, marking a key milestone in the integration and revival of Vadraj Cement (VCL),

The company had acquired VCL through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in June 2025 for a consideration of Rs 1,800 crore.

The Limla facility adds 2 MMTPA of grinding capacity and forms part of VCL's integrated assets, which also include a clinker unit at Kutch, captive limestone reserves and a captive jetty, strengthening Nuvoco's manufacturing and logistics capabilities in Western India.

Upon full operationalisation of the acquired assets, around 40% of Nuvoco's total cement capacity will be located in the North and West regions, supporting the company's target of expanding consolidated cement capacity to 35 MMTPA by FY2028.

 

The facility is expected to drive phased volume ramp-up in Gujarat, improve access to Western Maharashtra, optimise logistics through synergies with the Nimbol and Chittorgarh plants, and expand the company's premium product portfolio with the Duraguard range, including Duraguard Microfibre.

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Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, said: "As part of the Vadraj acquisition, we have successfully refurbished and revived a strategically important asset, bringing it back into operations in a record time through outstanding execution and collaboration across teams.

This achievement has demonstrated our ability to unlock value from acquired assets, deliver on our commitments, and continue earning the trust and confidence of our stakeholders.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is the fifth largest cement manufacturer in India with a total installed capacity of 31 MTPA on consolidated basis. The company operates 58 ready-mix concrete plants across India. The company has integrated cement plants, grinding units and a ready-mix concrete and modern building materials (MBM) business.

The scrip shed 0.41% to currently trade at Rs 318.75 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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