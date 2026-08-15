Nxt-Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 71.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 87.23 crore

Net profit of Nxt-Infra Trust rose 71.83% to Rs 74.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 87.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.87.2381.0538.7546.9786.5851.9486.5351.8974.4743.34

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