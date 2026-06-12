Nxtra Data consolidated net profit declines 31.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 636.90 crore

Net profit of Nxtra Data declined 31.21% to Rs 46.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 636.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 572.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.04% to Rs 235.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 224.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 2434.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2078.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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