Nykaa Q4 PAT surges over four-fold to Rs 78 cr

FSN E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa) reported a 313.39% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.75 crore on 28.44% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,648.17 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 207.26% YoY to Rs 121.52 crore in Q4 FY26.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 182.97% to Rs 203.94 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 72.07 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 26.07% to Rs 10,022.35 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 7949.82 crore in previous fiscal.

EBITDA grew 59% YoY to Rs 752 crore in FY26. EBITDA margins expanded to 7.5% in FY2026 as against 6.0% in FY2025. The consolidated gross merchandise values (GMV) grew 28% to Rs 19,963 crore in FY26.

Nykaas Beauty vertical continued to deliver robust growth alongside improved profitability. The segments GMV rose 27% YoY to Rs 14,954 crore, while net sales value increased 27% to Rs 8,504 crore in FY26.

House of Nykaa Beauty and Fashion achieved an annualized GMV run-rate of Rs 3,176 crore, up 49% YoY in FY2026. Beauty GMV stood at Rs 2,788 crore, while Fashion GMV came in at Rs 388 crore.

The companys fashion business reported GMV growth of 30% YoY to Rs 4,954 crore in FY26, supported by strong brand partnerships, sustained demand momentum, and deeper category penetration.

The company strengthened its retail network during the year, expanding its retail network to 313 stores across 99 cities. Nykaa added 76 stores in FY26, marking its highest-ever annual store addition while maintaining double-digit same-store sales growth.

Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and CEO of Nykaa said, Crossing the $1 billion revenue milestone along with track record for profitability and capital efficiency marks a defining moment in Nykaas 14-year journey and reflects the deep trust consumers place in us.

Over the past three years, Nykaa has evolved into a multi-engine growth platform, with our Beauty & Fashion businesses doubling their GMV, while our newer businesses like Superstore and House of Nykaa have grown 4X during the same period. Today, we serve over 55 million consumers who are among the most engaged and premium customers in India.

Meanwhile, the company will acquire additional stake of up to 24.2% in its subsidiary, Earth Rhythm for a total consideration of up to Rs 9.4 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by 31 August 2026.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) journey began in 2012 as a digital-first, consumer tech beauty company. It has expanded its offerings to include fashion and B2B, launching platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Nykaa Superstore.

The scrip declined 1.42% to Rs 273.30 on the BSE.

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