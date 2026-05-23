Nyssa Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Nyssa Corporation reported to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 87.04% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0-0.26 100 0.534.09 -87 OPM %01396.15 --2316.98-3.18 - PBDT-12.42-3.48 -257 -11.480.44 PL PBT-12.42-3.48 -257 -11.480.44 PL NP-12.82-2.88 -345 -12.020.36 PL
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First Published: May 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST