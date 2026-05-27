Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NZ dollar climbs as RBNZ indicates need to increase OCR sooner and by more than envisaged

NZ dollar climbs as RBNZ indicates need to increase OCR sooner and by more than envisaged

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

The New Zealand dollar firmed up on Wednesday after the central bank left OCR rates unchanged and signaled possibility of further rate hikes in futures. The OCR will most likely need to increase sooner and by more than envisaged in the February Monetary Policy Statement, RBNZ said in the statement. The pace of OCR increases will depend on the relative influence of persistent wage- and price-setting behaviour versus weaker economic activity on medium-term inflation pressures, it further noted. The Committee remains focused on ensuring that increased costs do not lead to elevated inflation over the medium term, while avoiding unnecessary economic volatility. The central bank also noted that New Zealands trading partners are expected to see weaker growth and higher inflation as global economic backdrop remains uncertain. Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its official cash rate unchanged at 2.25% as expected. New Zealand dollar climbed 0.70% to around $0.587 this morning.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axis Bank allots 3.26 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 3.26 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Zen Technologies launches Integrated Smart Border Suite

Zen Technologies launches Integrated Smart Border Suite

Pramara Promotions consolidated net profit rises 5.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Pramara Promotions consolidated net profit rises 5.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 5925.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 5925.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Mittal Life Style consolidated net profit declines 20.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Mittal Life Style consolidated net profit declines 20.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance