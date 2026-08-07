Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 28.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.29% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Oasis Securities declined 28.79% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.29% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.090.8757.8088.510.630.770.630.770.470.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News