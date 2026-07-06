Oberoi Realty gains on clocking Rs 8,109-cr gross bookings at debut NCR luxury project

Oberoi Realty rose 2.30% to Rs 1,971.60 after the company has achieved gross bookings of approximately Rs 8,109 crore at Three Sixty North, its first luxury residential project in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The project, located on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 58, Gurugram, recorded bookings for around 13.52 lakh sq ft of RERA carpet area, equivalent to 23.10 lakh sq ft of saleable area.

Spread across nearly 14.8 acres, Three Sixty North has been planned as a luxury residential development comprising seven residential towers, landscaped open spaces, Club Three Sixty North and a curated retail boulevard with caf. The company said the project is designed to redefine luxury living in the NCR by combining premium residences with integrated lifestyle amenities.

The strong response to the launch marks Oberoi Realty's entry into the NCR residential market, expanding its presence beyond its core Mumbai market.

Commenting on the response, Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director (MD), Oberoi Realty, said, "The overwhelming response to Three Sixty North reflects the strength of the development and also the trust that customers have placed in the Oberoi Realty over the past four decades. Three Sixty North is the culmination of our experience in creating landmark developments in Mumbai.

Our entry into NCR marks an important milestone in Oberoi Realtys journey driven by philosophy rather than geography. As I have often said, growth is a by-product; we have to get the product right. The response to Three Sixty North reinforces our belief that trust, quality and disciplined execution transcend markets. It gives us tremendous confidence as we continue to build thoughtfully, with a longterm perspective and an uncompromising commitment to excellence wherever we operate.

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure projects.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.36% to Rs 703.28 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 52.14% YoY to Rs 1,749.83 crore in Q4 FY26.

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