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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty launches ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram

Oberoi Realty launches ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Oberoi Realty today announced the launch of Three Sixty North, an ultra-luxury development spread across 14.8 acres and located on Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 58, Gurugram. Drawing inspiration from Three Sixty West in Mumbai, Three Sixty North personifies Oberoi Realty's vision for the future of ultra-luxury living.

The project brings together refined architecture, design-led expansive homes, and lifestyle experiences. Located on one of Gurugram's most established luxury residential corridors, the development has been envisioned to create a new landmark that adorns the skyline of the National Capital Region.

The master-planned development will eventually comprise of seven residential towers, landscape gardens, a state-of-the-art clubhouse and a wide range of thoughtfully curated amenities. Phase 1 of the launch will offer expansive residences, comprising 3 BHK + Studio, 4 BHK + Studio, Duplex and Penthouse configurations. These residences will range from approximately 5,500 sq. ft. to over 13,000 sq. ft. in saleable area, with prices starting from Rs. 18+ crore onwards, plus applicable taxes.

 

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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