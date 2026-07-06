Oberoi Realty receives overwhelming response for its luxury residential project 'Three Sixty North'

Achieves gross bookings of Rs 8,109 cr for approximately 13.52 lakh sq. ft. of RERA carpet area

Oberoi Realty has recorded gross bookings of approximately Rs 8,109 crore at Three Sixty North, its first luxury residential development in the National Capital Region (NCR). The project has recorded bookings for approximately 13.52 lakh sq. ft. of RERA carpet area (23.10 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area), marking a significant milestone in Oberoi Realty's expansion into North India.

Spread across approximately 14.8 acres on Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 58, Gurugram, Three Sixty North is a luxury residential development that has been envisioned to set a new benchmark for luxury living in the NCR. The master-planned development will eventually comprise seven residential towers, landscaped open spaces, Club Three Sixty North and a curated boulevard with retail and caf, bringing together thoughtfully designed residences and a comprehensive lifestyle experience.