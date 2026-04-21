Oberoi Realty rises after Q4 booking value surges 96% YoY to Rs 1,673 cr
Oberoi Realty advanced 2.44% to Rs 1,737 after the company reported a gross booking value of Rs 1,673 crore for Q4 FY26, registering a 100.1% rise quarter-on-quarter from Rs 836 crore and a 96.1% increase year-on-year from Rs 853 crore in Q4 FY25.Units booked during the quarter stood at 229, up 76.15% sequentially from 130 units in Q3 FY26 and 193.6% year-on-year from 78 units in the corresponding quarter last year. The carpet area booked rose 92.2% quarter-on-quarter to 3,57,552 square feet from 1,86,054 square feet and increased 160.4% year-on-year from 1,37,321 square feet.
For FY26, gross booking value stood at Rs 5,447 crore, up 3.14% compared with Rs 5,281 crore in FY25. Total units booked during the year declined 24.86% to 698 units from 929 units in the previous year. Carpet area booked fell 10.62% to 11,47,557 square feet from 12,83,796 square feet in FY25.
Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure projects.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 71.70% to Rs 618.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 360.15 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 33.92% to Rs 1,411.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,053.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST