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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty slips after Q1 PAT declines 23% QoQ to Rs 544 crore

Oberoi Realty slips after Q1 PAT declines 23% QoQ to Rs 544 crore

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Oberoi Realty declined 1.75% to Rs 1,861.65 after the real estate developer reported a 22.71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 543.51 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 703.28 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations fell 25.65% QoQ to Rs 1300.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, consolidated net profit increased 29.02%, while revenue from operations rose 31.72% in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4,334.50 crore in Q1 FY27, declining 26.09% QoQ but rising 40.37% YoY.

EBITDA increased 31.01% to Rs 794.94 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 606.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

 

Vikas Oberoi, chairman & managing director, Oberoi Realty, said, India as an economy continues to stand out as one of the strongest long-term growth stories globally, and we remain optimistic about the opportunities this presents for premium housing. Customers place greater emphasis on the brand and product as their aspirations evolve.

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During the quarter, our residential, commercial, retail and hospitality businesses continued to perform steadily, reflecting the strength of our diversified portfolio. Having built our business over four decades in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the recent launch of our first development in the NCR marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Oberoi Realty.

With a robust pipeline of upcoming launches, we remain focused on bringing the international standards of design, execution and quality to every development while continuing to create lasting value for our stakeholders.

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer with a presence across premium residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure segments.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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