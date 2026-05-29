Objectone Information Systems standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.55% to Rs 4.34 crore

Net profit of Objectone Information Systems rose 116.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.29% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.53% to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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