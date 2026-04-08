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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OBSC Perfection jumps on bagging Rs 23-cr auto components order

OBSC Perfection jumps on bagging Rs 23-cr auto components order

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

OBSC Perfection soared 9.49% to Rs 312 after the company received a nomination letter from an India-based auto components manufacturer for an order worth Rs 22.6 crore.

The order covers the manufacturing and supply of machined parts for automobiles, with an estimated program life cycle of seven years. Production is scheduled to begin between November 2028 and June 2029.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding company, confirming that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

OBSC Perfection is engaged in the business of the manufacture of components made of steel and other metals, primarily for the automotive industry.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged 78.4% to Rs 7.85 crore on a 70.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 59.38 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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