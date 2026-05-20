OBSC Perfection standalone net profit rises 70.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 77.38% to Rs 71.52 croreNet profit of OBSC Perfection rose 70.14% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.38% to Rs 71.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 61.16% to Rs 27.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.75% to Rs 219.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales71.5240.32 77 219.54142.79 54 OPM %17.1015.77 -18.0717.78 - PBDT11.907.23 65 39.1624.68 59 PBT10.225.94 72 31.7820.63 54 NP8.665.09 70 27.0116.76 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST