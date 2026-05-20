OBSC Perfection standalone net profit rises 70.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.38% to Rs 71.52 crore

Net profit of OBSC Perfection rose 70.14% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.38% to Rs 71.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.16% to Rs 27.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.75% to Rs 219.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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