OBSC Perfection standalone net profit rises 78.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.49% to Rs 59.38 crore

Net profit of OBSC Perfection rose 78.41% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 70.49% to Rs 59.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.59.3834.8319.3320.0711.186.018.694.937.854.40

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