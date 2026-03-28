OBSC Perfection standalone net profit rises 78.41% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 70.49% to Rs 59.38 croreNet profit of OBSC Perfection rose 78.41% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 70.49% to Rs 59.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales59.3834.83 70 OPM %19.3320.07 -PBDT11.186.01 86 PBT8.694.93 76 NP7.854.40 78
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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST