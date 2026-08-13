OBSC Perfection standalone net profit rises 88.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.73% to Rs 77.31 crore

Net profit of OBSC Perfection rose 88.27% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 84.73% to Rs 77.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.77.3141.8517.9117.8713.517.6011.266.159.475.03

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