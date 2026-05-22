OCCL standalone net profit rises 122.41% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.63% to Rs 149.00 croreNet profit of OCCL rose 122.41% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.63% to Rs 149.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 122.74% to Rs 47.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.93% to Rs 505.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 306.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales149.00107.48 39 505.90306.73 65 OPM %16.0417.38 -17.6317.26 - PBDT23.3118.34 27 86.5049.53 75 PBT16.0411.39 41 57.5428.60 101 NP19.358.70 122 47.7121.42 123
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:08 AM IST