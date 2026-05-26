Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 23.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.30% to Rs 37.47 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 23.84% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.30% to Rs 37.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.16% to Rs 6.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 162.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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